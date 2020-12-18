FOX61 Student News: Cromwell High deals with COVID

With the new rules set in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep everyone as safe as possible, socialization amongst students has unfortunately taken a

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Ryan Rozich

Students are unmasking the effects that social distancing and face coverings are having on Connecticut teens here at Cromwell High School.

With the new rules set in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep everyone as safe as possible, socialization amongst students has unfortunately taken a back seat.

Some of the greatest interactions between students occur in the hallways and in the lunchroom. These areas have been seriously impacted by the changes that have taken place.

The hallways in Cromwell High School have been split into two sides, to better control the flow of traffic and increase the distance between students. In the lunchroom, tables are separated and areas where you can sit, eat and talk to friends are spread out.

Apart from the cafeteria, students also have to eat in both the library and gymnasium, further limiting interaction. Wherever students eat, one thing is common for sure, they are socially distant.

A student, Dillion Rozich, speaks out on how the use of masks and social distancing has negatively affected communication with his peers. A lack of socialization and isolation from peers can ultimately lead to many mental health issues.

Lindsay Smolka, a teacher at Cromwell High School, believes that the isolation that quarantine made us experience, certainly can lead to some mental health issues, especially if there were some underlying conditions that were not taken care of beforehand.

Mood swings and depression can result from not communicating with other students and peers throughout the school day.