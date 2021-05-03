FOX61 Student News: Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

From Daniel Hand High School

MADISON, Connecticut — Story by Emalena Preveza

"We do have some exciting news for everybody who is watching. So we reached our 1 million dollar goal!” says Laura Burban, director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter 9 months, $1 million, that's over $3,000 a day! How is it possible to get that much money so quickly?

“We have a high following on Facebook, so people shared on Facebook, we got thousands and thousands of shares.” says Officer Ciscone That kind of passion is generated for the love of the many animals here at the Dan Cosgrove Animal shelter, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing all kinds of animals.

“This town in particular really wanted their own animal shelter where all domestic animals would be welcome, so they not only wanted dogs and cats, but they wanted critters too like guinea pigs and hamsters and parrots and all that kind of stuff.” says Laura Burban, director of The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter has been around since April 2003, and is directed by Laura Burban

“So we figured that it would probably take us about 24 months of actually figuring out how to do it and then starting to put it in place. So it took us, once we got the information out there, it took us probably 9 months to reach that 1 million dollar goal.” says Laura Burban, director of The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter They have about 700 animals finding a home each year. The support from locals helps make the shelter’s mission possible. “We are so extremely grateful that people donated to have this new shelter built, because it's going to affect people and animals for decades to come.” says Laura Burban, director of The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

