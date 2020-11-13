FOX61 Student News: Dealing with COVID in Wilton High School

After interviewing teachers and administrators at Wilton High, students were able to grasp the urgency for safety and attempting to keep schools open.

WILTON, Conn. — Dealing with COVID has been a struggle for schools.

However, the new normal is changing and schools are adapting ways to address the concerns and have kids in school safely. Many people are left wondering what safe looks like. When schools indicate that they are using all guidelines given by the CDC, community members might not know the specifics. With COVID cases on the rise, many people are left wondering what's next for schools.

After interviewing teachers and administrators at Wilton High, students were able to grasp the urgency for safety and attempting to keep schools open. All educators understand the value of having students in the building and learning, however, making sure that everyone is safe is a top priority.

According to the Hartford Courant, as of October 1, 2020, about 80% of high schools in Connecticut use the Hybrid model. The hybrid model usually follows the concept of having cohorts on specific days, with a limited number of students in the school. Each classroom is set up with desks 3-6 feet apart, barriers for all students in the front row, as well as portable plexi glass shields for teachers who decide to move around the room.

Signage has been added throughout the building to guide students and faculty, to ensure that everyone is following the CDC protocols. As a student, being in school is really important for us, and the experience is not one we can gain virtually, therefore, we are thankful for our districts and teachers in ensuring our safety.