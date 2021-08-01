FOX61 Student News: Dealing with student anxiety

Coping mechanisms and strategies are some of the most valuable assets for those who suffer from anxiety.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Quentin Shorter

Anxiety is described as intense, excessive, and persistent worry and fear about everyday situations. In 2018, 70% of teens said anxiety and depression are both major problems among people their age in the community where they live.

In an interview with the Social Worker at Cromwell High School, Ethna Lamontagne, she mentions “There can be a lot of things that cause anxiety in students, if you look at the school day it's often classwork, or tests. Time pressure or constraints for kids and sometimes even interactions with other teachers or with peers are stressors. Sometimes kids come to school being anxious about something that has happened at home.”

Carter Cyr, a Junior at Cromwell High School, talks about what happens to him personally as anxiety arises in him. Cyr “starts talking more and faster , heart rate increases tenfold, and experiences darting glances around to find the nearest exit.” Coping mechanisms and strategies are some of the most valuable assets for those who suffer from anxiety.

Lamontagne provides support with coping strategies and self calming methods, including deep breathing to provide oxygen to one's brain. Cyr’s personal strategy for self calming is to listen to calming music or watch a video to get his mind off things for a little while.