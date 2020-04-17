FOX61 Student News: Effects of COVID-19 on teenagers

COVID-19 has impacted lives of adults, here is how teens are adjusting to their new normal

Story by: Jill Knies, Amari Fisher, Laila Wiley, Eliza Slevinsky, Nathan Stellmach, Loren Tuck / Chase Collegiate

Remember those days getting on the bus, engaging in classes, and spending time with classmates was our norm.

Our new normal is school buses are sitting idle in the bus yard, schools are closed, and hanging out with friends is not advised. Social distancing is a new important lifestyle we all have to endure in order to slow the spread of the virus.