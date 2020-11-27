FOX61 Student News: Future voters volunteer at debate

Students had the opportunity to connect with candidates about policies and legislation that would help schools in their community.

NORWICH, Conn. — Karen Lau, Norwich Free Academy

In collaboration with the League of Women Voters, the Robertsine Duncan NAACP Youth Council students organized local debates for the State Senate and State Representatives.

Students worked together to create issue-oriented questions to ask candidates and elected officials and served as time-keepers to ensure that all candidates have equal speaking time. Students also had the opportunity to connect with candidates about policies and legislation that would help schools in their community.

These students have also called Connecticut voters to help them register to vote and locate their polling places. On Election Day, they volunteered as poll workers and poll monitors.

Local Senate and House races have given students the opportunity to listen to the changemakers who are building policies that will affect their future.