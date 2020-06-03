FOX61 Student News: Global traveling mural in Westbrook

Westbrook High School created a mural with student and faculty signatures with our SPIRIT motto

Story by Andrew Livingstone Westbrook High School

With the help of our art teacher and her students, our library began their quest to create a mural to contribute to the Global Traveling Mural project.

Westbrook High School created a mural with student and faculty signatures with our SPIRIT motto. Once students and faculty signed the mural it was cut into 10 pieces, one piece of the mural stayed with us and we mailed the other 9 to each participating school.

In a few weeks, we received pieces of murals from participating schools in our group. With 38 global mural groups worldwide, Westbrook High was part of group 35.

Schools in our group were from Texas, Hawaii, Canada, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas and Maryland.