FOX61 Student News: Hartford Winterfest

Before the current health emergency, Manchester High students contributed this story about a popular destination in Hartford during the winter

HARTFORD, Conn. — Story by Kely Maloney, Annabelle Watson, Meredith Keyt and Samuel Mushinski / Manchester High School

When asked about Hartford, Ice Skating may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

However, Winterfest at Bushnell Park has provided skating for 10 years and this winter offered 453 hours of excitement. In addition to being outside, the ice skating rink has one other special quality that seems to keep people coming. It’s free!

Local non-profit, iQuilt, organizes Winterfest and Executive Director, Jackie Mandyck, is a firm believer in the price. Mancyck said, “ The real impact is that people can just come down 5 minutes, or 2 hours and the get to enjoy a free family fun event where they don’t have to pay for skate rentals, they don’t have to pay for skating...and they can just come down and have nice day outdoors in the middle of winter.”