FOX61 Student News: Invent the Summer

Irving A Robbins Middle School

Last summer while kids across the country and around the world were stuck at home one group of middle school students in Farmington was busy keeping them engaged, learning and having fun.

"Invent the Summer" was created by kids for kids. It is a non profit organization that encourages kids to be innovative and creative through a series of fun engineering challenges throughout the summer. Kids Board Member Jane Guay said “The mission of 'Invent the Summer' is to inspire the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and engineers. We want to show kids that not all answers come from a book. Some answers require you to get your hands dirty, be willing to experiment and learn to persevere through failed attempts.”

Local teacher Jessica Jusseaume believes the program is beneficial to students. “One of the things I absolutely love about 'Invent the Summer' are the weekly design submissions because not only are the kids innovating, designing and engineering, but they are using their presentation and technology skills to share their designs in compelling ways.”

Even in times of social distancing kids can engage with, learn from, and celebrate each other. That is what makes "Invent the Summer" so different. It is not just a website full of challenges.

They actively engage kids in friendly competition. The participants demonstrate the power of diversity of thought and ideas by showing each other that there is more than one solution to every problem. The Invent the Summer program is already gearing up for another round of exciting challenges. For information about this summer’s program, visit www.InventTheSummer.org.

