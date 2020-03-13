FOX61 Student News: Kennedy High School's View on Black History Month

"Black History Month is important to me, and important to all of us, because Black History is not just Black History it is everyone's history."

Story by Athalia Adouko & Diana Sooknauth / Kennedy High School Waterbury

Black History Month was created in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. It was announced that the second week of February would be "Negro History Week."

February was chosen because the month contains the birthdays of both President Abraham Lincoln and the Abolitionist Frederick Douglas.

"Black History Month is important to me, and important to all of us, because Black History is not just Black History it is everyone's history," Mrs. Ortiz also believes that , "it's important for all kids, all people, to know where they came from in order to know where they're going."