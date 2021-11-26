FOX61 Student News: A second look at language

From Cromwell High School

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Maya Tomczyk

The sound of a ringing bell starts off Saturday morning classes at Harford Polish Saturday School. The school has been teaching children of all ages for over 80 years and focuses on enhancing Polish speaking skills, reading, and writing skills.

There are countless benefits to learning a second language. Kasia Brodowicz, the Academic Director at the Hartford Polish School, stresses the importance of a second language, “It gives you the opportunity to discover new things, new culture, new people, new cuisine.”

Learning a second language improves performance in other school subjects. According to Trinity College, studying a foreign language enhances problem solving, and improves listening and memory.

But the benefits of learning a second language also go beyond school.

Alexandra Tomczyk, a student at the Hartford Polish School, comments that “Learning a second language could be very beneficial for you in the future, you can talk to someone that speaks that language and be able to communicate with them, or in the future whenever your traveling you can communicate with other people for help and you can also get benefits when learning a language that is similar to that one.”

Also in speaking with Mrs. Christina Williams, the Facilitator for World Language at Cromwell Public Schools, loves teaching her students a second language because it helps them become global citizens of the world, bilingual and bicultural. It connects people in bringing the similarities to light instead of the differences and that is the importance of learning a second language.

“I think that learning anything new is an adventure, especially when you learn a new language.” according to Brodowicz. Learning a second language provides crucial skills for a student in today's society.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.