FOX61 Student News: Learning under COVID

MADISON, Connecticut — Story by Sloan Miller and Olivia Ameika
Electronic beeps are the new school bells. Chromebooks are the new textbooks. Typing is the new talking. According to the CDC the recommended screen time per day is 2 hours. But with the new hybrid model students and teachers are exceeding these limits by hours at a time. Some concerns are being brought up as to how much time is too much time.
Learning online has been a change for everyone, not just the students. Across the community it's been an adjustment. Strained eyes, headaches, and impaired brain structure.
The future isn't guaranteed but, solutions are being explored to stay connected while staying safe. Safety is always the top priority with the virus and with our screen time, from the classroom.