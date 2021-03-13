FOX61 Student News: Multicultural Day at Jonathan Law High School

Featured were student-led presentations on the customs and traditions of five different cultures.

MILFORD, Conn. — Story by Angel Santiago and Lucas Greifzu - Jonathan Law High School

MILFORD - Conversations about race have become more and more prevalent in America over the past year. Although many people find these conversations uncomfortable, a group of high school students in Milford have decided to take on the issues of race in their high school.

The Jonathan Law Race & Equity Committee has taken on the initiative to strive for racial education in their school. They recently hosted a Multicultural Day that was broadcast live to the entire school which featured student-led presentations on the customs and traditions of five different cultures. One of the leaders of the Race & Equity Committee, senior Angel Santiago, feels that the group has helped to start a positive conversation around race.

“Multicultural Day is something that has been essential at Jonathan Law High School,” Santiago said. “It makes everyone feel like there is a diverse background at our school because we are so diverse at Jonathan Law. It’s really helpful to know that our voices are being heard and that we are able to educate everyone on each other’s cultures.”

Celebrating Black History Month is one of the committee’s biggest goals. To accomplish this, they planned Advisory activities for students to explore figures in black history that are not typically talked about, such as Sam Cooke and John Lewis.

Senior Race & Equity Committee member Alexis Agyemang is proud that Black History Month is being celebrated more now than ever before. “I’m happy about it,” Agyemang said.

“I like that we are having uncomfortable conversations and I think that students benefit from what we are learning because we usually learn about the same people and we are learning about new individuals.” The Jonathan Law Race & Equity Committee will continue their effort to build a safer school environment for years to come.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.