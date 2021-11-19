FOX61 Student News: Oldest football rivalry in the nation

With the schools only 13 miles away from each other, this competitive game is met with anticipation every year

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich Free Academy and New London High School began their historic rivalry in 1875.

Only 13 miles away from each other, this competitive game is met with anticipation every year. Alternating locations between schools, large crowds full of excitement show up wearing either red and white, or green and gold. School pride is evident in the stands.

Children, alumni, and athletes look forward to this day because of its monumental meaning.

This is the oldest high school rivalry in the United States. This year's game is at New London High School. It is played on Thanksgiving Day beginning at 10 a.m.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.