FOX61 Student News: Power Up Manchester

Power Up Manchester says they will not back down when it comes to equality and educating communities.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Story by Carolyn Miner, Kate Regan

Nationwide protests last year pushed Keren Prescott to start a protest in the center of town after the murder of George Floyd..

Since, she founded Power Up Manchester, an organization fighting for racial justice and change. While many things have been paused due to the pandemic, activism is not one of them.

The pandemic has highlighted the racial violence and discrimination making people more aware of systemic racism built into society. Manchester and its activists say they will not back down when it comes to equality and educating communities.

