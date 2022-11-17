FOX61 Student News reference guide

Tips, awards, schedules for 2022-23

HARTFORD, Conn. — Uploading stories / text

Email studentnews@fox61.com for the link

Include names of all students and pronunciations

Web copy should be written in AP Style and contain quotes, attribution for speakers. “The recall covers 20,000 lbs. of meat,” said Jim Smith, inspector for the Department of Agriculture.

Use full names, Susan Jones not Mrs. Jones.

Web copy should be at least 100 words, but over 250 words is best.

Include links to companies, schools, programs if relevant.

Seeing the stories

Stories air Friday 7am, 5 pm, 10 pm and Saturday Morning

Stories posted on www.fox61.com/student-news

Posted on FOX61News Facebook and Instagram

Schedule for the year (tentative)

Teacher workshops – University of New Haven - September 29 / University of Hartford - October 4

Submissions start – September

Fall Student PSA workshops – Fri. Nov, 10a-12p at University of Hartford Sat. Nov. 5, 10a-12p at University of New Haven

Official FOX61 Student News Launch – December 2

FOX61 Student News Lab – Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Deadline for submissions for award consideration – Monday, May 1, 2023

Nominees announced – Friday, May 19, 2023

Awards program – Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Teaching resources

FOX61 Student News Intro video https://vimeo.com/user10368726/review/684761335/46acbf0106

Getting started https://www.fox61.com/article/news/local/outreach/student-news/getting-started-fox61-student-news/520-f910719e-e441-4054-98a8-a4b0eec2e16f

Most recent stories https://www.fox61.com/student-news

YouTube FOX61 Student News Lab Video library – Workshop and Labs https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB6x6UYU91hhLdWGMVX6_vC1xpRmdTDCm

2022 Awards program https://youtu.be/89vhYXP0Alg

How to make a news package https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgVwH1a9jcw

Awards categories for 2022-23

Given by FOX61

CATEGORY: FEATURE AWARD = $2,500

Given to the best feature news story

Defined as an informative story and may be more detailed “soft news” or human-interest stories new/original/personal perspectives/angles educational or entertaining and allows for different styles of writing arouses emotions does not expire allows personal observations, experiences, stories and anecdotes needs more photos/images

Time : can be chronological, also non-linear structures

Lead : “a narrative look”

Style : personal, descriptive, colorful, literary, emotional, humorous everything which is not hard news or editorials or opinion

CATEGORY: HARD NEWS AWARD = $2,500

Given to the best hard news story

Defined as: current, timely story, news information short and concise sources: interviews, press releases, briefings, documents for background information, emphasis on expert sources (facts, figures, statements by people of influence, etc.) non-chronological “order of importance”

Lead : the most important fact

Journalist : invisible, outsider, reports what other people do

Style : objective “matter-of-fact” reporting

CATEGORY: COMMUNITY NEWS = $2,500

Given to the best community news story

Defined as:

stories that capture citizen priorities, concerns, and perspectives on different issues of importance to many different communities

covers a wide array of topics

BIG Y LOCALLY GROWN AWARD – (SPONSORED BY BIG Y) – $2,000

Given to the best student news story that reports on local businesses. Stories may be about local farmers, craftsmen, antique dealers, restaurants, regional specialties, and other product providers, with items made locally and sold on a smaller scale.

Local businesses are owned and operated by your neighbors. They care about and are invested in the well-being of our community and its future. Local businesses improve your family’s health and the local economy. Local businesses provide more personalized service, and you know the people behind the product; and it gives our communities its “flavor” or uniqueness.

CHESLA EDUCATION AWARD- (SPONSORED BY CHESLA) - $1,000

Given to the best student news story that reports on education.

Education is defined as the process of acquiring knowledge (receiving and giving systematic instruction), skills, values, beliefs and habits, and educational methods, teaching, training, and research. Education is a gradual process which brings positive changes in human life and behavior.

Given to the best student news story that reports on the arts in Connecticut and careers in the arts industry. Examples of art, but not limited to :

Architecture and Industrial Design

Ceramics and Glass

Comic Art & Anime

Design

Digital Art

Drawing & Illustration

Editorial Cartoon

Expanded Projects

Fashion

Film & Animation

Jewelry

Mixed Media

Painting

Photography

Printmaking

Sculpture

Textiles

Writing

Screenplays

Journalism

Comedy/Humor

Poetry

Game App Development

Performing Arts

Puppetry

Songwriting

Students cannot use copyrighted music in their stories without permission by the original artist. Students who obtain copyrights to music must contain documentation from the artist and send it with their submission form.

NOT JUST A GAME AWARD – (SPONSORED BY CT COUNCIL ON PROBLEM GAMBLING) - $2,500

Given to the best student news story that reports on one of the following gambling related topics: the potential risk factors for developing a problem with gambling such as accessibility and social acceptance, educating the public on the warning signs of a problem developing particularly for youth, how conversations with youth about addiction have traditionally been about alcohol, tobacco/vaping, and other drugs and rarely include discussions about gambling and gambling as a co-occurring problem, current regulations, policies, and responsible gambling efforts in our state to protect consumers, or interviews with people who have lived experience from gambling related problems to share stories of recovery.

ACES DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD – (SPONSORED BY ACES) – $1,500

Given to the best student news story that -

Focuses on people from various backgrounds, cultures, views, and experiences.

Reports on contributions that promote respect, build community, establish cross-cultural initiatives, and advocate equity and inclusion within the community.

Promotes student and/or school focused efforts that appreciate differences across gender, race, ethnicity, intellectual and physical abilities, and lifestyles.

Represents a range of identities and experiences that exist in the world.

Reports on cultural events and celebrations in our state and across the country.

SPORTS AWARD – (SPONSORED BY THE HARTFORD WOLFPACK FOUNDATION) - $2,000

Given to the best student news story that reports on sporting topics and games.

Stories about a sporting event, individual athlete, coach, or team

Sports-related issue serves as the dominant subject

Good Sportsmanship (fair and generous behavior or treatment of others, especially in a sports contest; respect, teamwork, character)

Please no highlight reels

WHY 21 AWARD (SPONSORED BY WHEELER CT CLEARING HOUSE AND THE CT DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION SERVICES) – $2,500

Given to the best student news story that reports on tobacco prevention and these related topics:

Overview:

Federal and Connecticut laws state that tobacco and electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) retailers cannot sell cigarettes, tobacco products, and e-cigarette/vapor products to individuals under the age of 21 years old.

Why 21? People who use e-cigarettes and vapor products place themselves at risk for acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions, such as nicotine addiction. They also risk the possible migration to cigarette or other tobacco product use, which can have severe health consequences.

Segment Requirements:

Information on the physical and mental health risks associated with tobacco and e-cigarette use must be fact driven.

All segments must mention:

State laws that regulate the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette/vapor products.

Age restrictions for selling and buying tobacco and e-cigarette/vapor products and why they exist.

Actions retailers must take to comply with state and federal laws.

Information on the above three requirements can be found below: · Public Act No. 19-13 · House Bill No. 5506

Reports may show images of cigarettes, tobacco products, and e-cigarettes/vapor products. They may not show images/footage of individuals using cigarettes, tobacco products, and e-cigarettes/vapor products.

Segments on vaping may not include vaping cannabis.

Segment Ideas/Questions to Consider/Thought Starters

What is the history of tobacco and e-cigarette/vapor product use in Connecticut and how has it evolved?

What does it mean to be a responsible retailer? Who are the responsible retailers around the state and what strategies do they use to prevent the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, and e-cigarettes/vapor products to underage individuals?

What is nicotine? What are the negative effects of nicotine on your physical and emotional health?

What is addiction? How is nicotine addictive? Why is nicotine considered a “gateway drug?”

How do the lungs work/what do they do in the body? How can smoking or vaping impair the lungs?

What is EVALI? (E-cigarette Vaping Associated Lung Injury)

Why would individuals choose not to use cigarettes, tobacco products, or e-cigarette/vapor products?

What is the best way to prevent addiction to nicotine?

What cessation resources are available to students?

What human interest stories exist on responsible retailers, how to quit smoking or vaping, or recovering from nicotine addiction?

What is the Great American Smokeout? (Date: 11/17/22)

What is National Prevention Week, (Dates: 5/7-12/23) and how does it address cigarettes, tobacco products, or e-cigarette/vapor products?

Helpful Resources for Interviews

National Resources

Truth Initiative

Campaign For Tobacco-free Kids

Parents Against Vaping

Connecticut Resources

Connecticut State Legislators

CT Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco Prevention & Enforcement Program

CT Department of Public Health Tobacco Control Program § Contact: Allison Sullivan at allison.Sullivan@ct.gov

Connecticut Clearinghouse

CT Regional Behavioral Health Action Organizations (RBHAOs)

Yale School of Medicine Tobacco Centers of Regulatory Science Contact: Tricia Dahl at tricia.dahl@yale.edu

Southern CT State University’s Wellbeing Center Tobacco Program Coordinator: Victoria Adams at adamsv2@southernct.edu

Southington STEPS Contact: Megan Albanese at southingtonsteps@gmail.com

American Lung Association Connecticut Contact: Ruth Canovi at Ruth.Canovi@lung.org

Local Community Resources