FOX61 Student News: Second Chance Ranch

Giving horses a forever home

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Story by Claire Halasi-Kun

Second Chance Ranch is an equine rescue barn.

Their goal is to rescue horses from auction houses or neglect. They have rescued and adopted out over 1,000 horses and they couldn’t have done it alone.

They have over 1000 volunteers who come and go and are always looking for more helping hands. They are located in East Granby but have affected many lives outside of the town.

Every horse is guaranteed a forever home, whether that's with a family or they stay at the barn, they will always be loved. If a horse is adopted out but the owner decides that there is no connection between them and the horse, the horse will be sent back to a Second Chance Ranch and given a second chance.