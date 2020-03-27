FOX61 Student News: Shelton Dog Park

Shelton Intermediate School

SHELTON, Conn. — Story By Padin Larkins, Ethan Oko, Joe Vostinak, Marissa Manzo, Brynn Roscoe / Shelton Intermediate School

The Shelton Dog Park is a place where dog owners and their dogs can come and enjoy a beautiful day.

The park has two sections for both big dogs and little dogs to play in and is located on two acres that are adjacent to several walking and hiking trails. The dog park is open year round and there’s plenty of room for the dogs to run.

Both owners and our four-legged friends look forward to their time spent at the park where on any given day many dogs are found running about while their owners relax on the benches.