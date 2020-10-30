FOX61 Student News: Shelton History Center

During their visit students learn about the origins of Shelton from both the agricultural and the industrial aspects

SHELTON, Conn. — NOTE: This story was recorded prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Story by Lily Banks

Life in the 1800s was much different than it is today a fact that is not lost on the students of the Shelton School District who take a trip back in time when children of all ages were in one classroom, bathrooms were outside, and heat came from a wood stove. Welcome to the Shelton History Center, a place where the past comes alive and the future is merely a dream .

The center was formed in 1971 when the Shelton Historical Society purchased the original Brownson home for a dollar on the condition that it would be moved. The house was moved to its present location and has since become a field trip destination for all students in the Shelton schools district. During their visit students learn about the origins of Shelton from both the agricultural and the industrial aspect, and they also experience hands on activities that bring the past to life

Students also get a glimpse of several out buildings as there are several barns, an outhouse, and the original trapped fall school that was built in 1872 and moved to the center in 1971

The museum is a regular destination for the students of the Shelton school system.