FOX61 Student News: Shelton Intermediate School Business Program

SHELTON, Conn. — Editors Joe Vostinek, Ethan Oko, Paden Larkins/ Script-Marissa Manzo, Brynn Roscoe/ Reporter Daniela Berry - Shelton Intermediate School

Many young students are challenged by the thoughts of a complex financial world; this task is made easier by the efforts of Mrs. Sue DiMauro a business teacher at the Shelton Intermediate School.

Recently the students were treated to a lesson in finance from several Shelton high school students who are interning at the Sikorsky credit union. During the presentation students participated in several “real world” financial scenarios that demonstrate various financial concepts.