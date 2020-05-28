FOX61 Student News: Spring sports canceled

NORWICH, Conn — Another year of the FOX 61 Student News program has come to its finale under some what of unique circumstances.
It's fitting that our last story of this school year comes from the students of Norwich Free Academy and deals with pandemic and its effects on the students lives.
COVID-19 has changed the way we all live, work, and learn due to new guidelines.
These guidelines led to the cancelation of spring sport seasons, practices, and games around the state leaving many athletes missing their team and wondering when they will get the chance to take the field again.