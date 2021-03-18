FOX61 Student News: Students cope with stress Wilton High School

Wilton High School has implemented many new strategies and exercises to the day to help students de-stress and relax in the busy school environment.

WILTON, Conn. — Story by David Unruh, Mac McGovern

The pandemic has impacted a large part of everyone's life throughout the country, including our community at Wilton High School.

Many of these changes have had negative effects on teachers and students. Wilton High School has implemented many new strategies and exercises to the day to help students de-stress and relax in the busy school environment.

One of these being the new meditation room. This is a room that students can visit during the day to meditate and relax. Wilton High School is looking to make the school experience the best it can possibly be for the students attending the school.