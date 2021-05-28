FOX61 Student News: Suffield Agriscience gives boost to gardening

At Suffield High School, the Agriscience program has started an initiative to help promote plant cultivation: the Geranium Project. The Director of the Agriscience Program, Ms. Laura Laflamme, has led her students through COVID to get the message out to everyone in the school that anyone has the ability to garden.

The students in the Agriscience program handed out geraniums to teachers around the school and guided them in taking care of the plants by giving them the water and sunlight they need. The students were right there in case the teachers needed anything or had any questions about the plants. Thanks to this major initiative, everyone has been brought together by the agriscience program and learned that they are able to garden with just a little help.