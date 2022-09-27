FOX61 Student News Teacher's Workshops scheduled

Workshops are free and being held at University of New Haven and University of Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new school year gets underway, so does the FOX61 Student News program.

We're kicking off the year by holding workshops for the teachers who lead students in the classroom, teaching the students video and journalism skills.

This year's workshops are being held at University of New Haven on Thursday, Sept. 29 and at University of Hartford on Tuesday October 4. The program is free.

If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

The workshops are free and for teachers to get an overview of the program, teach video production and journalism skills they can bring back to the classroom.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Former FOX61 Student News participants include Will Ripley from CNN, Dion Lim from KGO in San Francisco and Marcus Harun from NBC News.

During the year, we give feedback on the stories submitted and in June, we present awards for the best student news stories in multiple categories.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 5 p.m.,10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 8 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com. He has been involved in the Student News program since 1995.

