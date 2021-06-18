FOX61 Student News: The benefit of being outdoors

From Cromwell High School

CROMWELL, Conn. — After a year of feeling closed in by the Coronavirus pandemic and treading through the past winter months here in New England, it is finally that time of year again to get outdoors.

Getting out into nature and breathing in the fresh air is essential to one's health and length of well being. Outdoor exercise, exposure to natural light and sensory stimulation all play a huge factor in encouraging a healthy lifestyle and the reduction of stress.

In addition, outdoor activity offers the ability to socialize once again and to strengthen those relationships that were put on hold due to COVID-19. Penny Blauvelt, a Health and Wellness teacher at Cromwell High School, enjoys getting outside doing a variety of activities, whether it be biking, hiking, getting outside for a walk, she finds it very therapeutic and stress relieving. Many individuals are drawn to outside areas as an alternative location instead of the typical indoor setting.

The “real world” environment is becoming more appealing to individuals in expanding their exercise routine. Getting a healthy dose of Vitamin D from exposure to sunlight and fresh air actually increases energy.

The sensory stimulation of outdoor surroundings such as running water, visuals of water, and rustling leaves aid in emotional, cognitive, and physical development. Being outdoors for a pet, much like in humans, reduces boredom, anxiety. and depression.

So if you can, Blauvelt suggests getting outside at least once a day to soak up the sun and breathe in some fresh air, it can really help turn your day around.

