FOX61 Student News: The College Decision - Cromwell High School

For many, it’s one of the biggest decisions they have to make in their young adult years.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Sarah Gostkowski

As the school year is wrapping up and college is slowly approaching, many high school seniors are trying to decide what they are going to do for the next four years of their lives. For many, it’s one of the biggest decisions they have to make in their young adult years. In speaking with high school seniors, it is made clear that the decision making process can be worrisome.

Senior Jenna Lattanzio expressed concern about finding the right college. Jason Morrill shared that his decision was based around sports and Driona Statovci was nervous that the schools she was considering would not be a match for her.

The Business Education Technology Facilitator and School to Career Advisor here at Cromwell High School has decided to showcase numerous colleges and universities across the country.

Christopher Graham has reached out to more than 1,500 schools across the country to bring awareness to the vast majority of schools that are out there for the choosing.

In addition to getting a broader sense of all the colleges and universities out there, the Dean for The College of Health and Human Services at Southern Connecticut State University, Sandra Bulmer provides words of encouragement and reassurance in the college decision making process.

