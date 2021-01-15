x
FOX61 Student News: The Story of Scranton Library

For more than a century, it has been a staple in Madison.

MADISON, Connecticut — Story by Armond Cappiello, Daniel Hand High

The story of the Scranton Library has been changing.

For more than a century, it has been a staple of Madison. For almost two years now it’s been closed due to renovations. 

The interior has been redone, the shelves reorganized and now this library is opening again to the public. 

“Many people have been working hard to get the library up and running again. said Colin Welch, the new teen librarian and one of these dedicated people. 

The library will continue to change, but right now we can enjoy it again. From outside of the new Scranton Library.

