FOX61 Student News: West Haven High School's Student Health Center

By The West Haven High School News Team

West Haven High School’s new Student Health Center provides a way for students at the school to get health care at a fully licensed primary-care facility. Students who don’t have insurance can use the center for free.

West Haven has a 9 percent unemployment rate and a 7.5 percent uninsured rate, so access to free health care is a huge benefit for the community. The center can provide all students with the services they could get at a primary care doctor.

The center can also work in concert with a student’s primary care doctor, if they have one.

Once their parent or guardian signs a waiver, students have full access to the facility.

This includes physicals, vaccinations, follow ups, prescriptions, pain medications, dental care, telemedicine, OBG-YN services and mental-health care.

The center, which is managed by Bridgeport-based Optimus Healthcare, got off the ground through federal funding, but it now pays for itself. That’s because costs are covered by students who are insured and therefore can pay for services.

The center sees up to a dozen students a day. 390 students have enrolled so far.

