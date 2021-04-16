FOX61 Student News: Women Take Flight -Suffield Middle School

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Story by Claire Halasi-Kun
The New England Air Museum holds its annual Women Take Flight program to honor women's accomplishments in aerospace.
This year, the program ran throughout the entire month of march and held events every Saturday offering in person and remote experiences.
By sharing the stories of accomplished women in aerospace, they are continuing to inspire the next generation of women who will share their own stories one day. The New England Air Museum is located in Windsor Locks, CT adjacent to Bradley International Airport. They offer many more educational programs and opportunities which can all be found on their website, neam.org.
