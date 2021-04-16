x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Student News

FOX61 Student News: Women Take Flight -Suffield Middle School

By sharing the stories of accomplished women in aerospace, they are continuing to inspire the next generation of women who will share their own stories one day.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Story by Claire Halasi-Kun

The New England Air Museum holds its annual Women Take Flight program to honor women's accomplishments in aerospace. 

This year, the program ran throughout the entire month of march and held events every Saturday offering in person and remote experiences. 

By sharing the stories of accomplished women in aerospace, they are continuing to inspire the next generation of women who will share their own stories one day. The New England Air Museum is located in Windsor Locks, CT adjacent to Bradley International Airport. They offer many more educational programs and opportunities which can all be found on their website, neam.org.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM