Full list of FOX61 Student News Awards nominees

HARTFORD, Conn. — Every Friday and Saturday during the school year, we air a story produced by students from a school around the state from middle and high schools that participate in the FOX61 Student News program.
We also hold workshops for teachers and students, on the broadcast industry.
Each year, a panel of judges reviews all the stories submitted to FOX61 from schools across Connecticut. Entries may compete in multiple categories. We nominate the best in each category and then pick the best.
In a challenging year, the students did a great job, and it's always hard to pick the best.
And here are the nominees for the 2020-21 school year.
Check out the links and see the stories that have aired so far.
Hard news - Given to the best hard news story - $2,500 award
- Community Coming Together Through Puzzle Pieces - Sam Frawley NFA
- Sewage Setback at The River - Lauren Knowles Suffield Middle School
- Black History Month Town Hall - Karen Lau NFA
Community Events - Given to the best community news story - $2,500 award
- Black History Month Town Hall - Karen Lau NFA
- Power Up Manchester - Carolyn Miner Manchester High School
- Jonathan Law Race & Equity Committee - Angel Santiago Lucas Greifzu Jonathan Law High School
Big Y - Given to the best student news story that reports on local businesses - $2,000 award
- Community Coming Together Through Puzzle Pieces - Sam Frawley NFA
- Small Businesses, Big Problem - Madeline Snell and Amelie Skerla Suffield High School
- New Bookstore Includes People of All Abilities Dyllan Siegmund Dylan Sutter ACES Whitney Academy
Feature - Given to the best feature news story - $2,500 award
- New Bookstore Includes People of All Abilities - Dyllan Siegmund Dylan Sutter ACES Whitney Academy
- Suffield Agriscience Gives Boost to Gardening - Craig Gnatek, Tristan Skrorupski, Brennen Yourous Suffield High School
- Women Take Flight - Claire Halasi-Kun Suffield Middle School
CHESLA - Given to the best student news story that reports on education - $1,000 award
- The College Decision - Sara Gostkowski Cromwell High School
- Searching for Your Engineers - Caleb Evans, Brooke Tomkiewicz, Jane Guay, Peter Mok Irving A. Robbins Middle School
- New Bookstore Includes People of All Abilities - Dyllan Siegmund Dylan Sutter ACES Whitney Academy
Arts - Given to the best student news story that reports on the arts in Connecticut and careers in the arts industry - $1,000 award
- Silver Spiral Creations is Pretty Handmade Jewelry - Marialyz Rivera, Manuel Cosme, Richard Alexander ACES Whitney Academy
- Center Stage Community Theater - Daniella Berry, Marissa Manzo, Ethan Oko, Padin Larkinsins, Olivia Jansen Shelton Intermediate School
- Playhouse Sees Bright Future - Peter Carson Dodd Middle School
If you'd like to participate next year, send us an email for more information to studentnews@fox61.com
