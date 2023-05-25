Getting help for problem gambling | FOX61 Student News

Since the 2021 legalization of sports betting in Connecticut, the CCPG helpline has seen an uptick in callers.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Story by Carolyn Miner and Kathleen Regan / Manchester High School

Online sports gambling is creating an increasing issue, not only for adults, but teenagers across Connecticut.

Fortunately, the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling has created a helpline which provides resources to struggling players.

Since the 2021 legalization of sports betting in Connecticut, the CCPG helpline has seen an uptick in callers, including various individuals under the age of 21.

Due to this problem becoming more and more prevalent, the Manchester High School FACTS Club is providing awareness by offering resources to help students combat addiction.

To get more of an inside look, Paul Tarbox (CCPG Director of Public Policy and Communications), James Tierinni (Local Sports Gambler), and FACTS Club Adviser Pamela Phillips express their opinions on the way that sports gambling has impacted this generation.

