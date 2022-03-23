Getting started with FOX61 Student News

What you need to now to get your school involved

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

We are looking for one to two-minute stories that are student-produced. The students should develop the subject, shoot the B-Roll and interviews, write, produce and edit the stories.

The news stories should be of general interest to a wide audience throughout the state. They should be evergreen, meaning that they are not particularly time-sensitive. The stories should be journalistically sound, present both sides of an issue and answer the “who, what, why, when, where and how.”

Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news, and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com.

Each September we host a FOX61 Student News workshop for teachers on the basics of TV production, and journalism. FOX61 staff put together a day-long fun and informative session that touches upon both production and writing. We also talk about career paths and related issues like web content and copyright issues. The teacher workshop is free.

At the end of the school year, the best stories are nominated for awards in several categories. We choose the best story in each category and present an award and cash prize to the students.

Hard News Award - Reporting on serious topics happening in your town or school that affect the people around you.

Community Events Award - Stories detailing an event in your community.

Big Y Locally Grown Award - Given to the best news story that promotes local businesses and promotes healthy lifestyles.

Feature Award - Human interest pieces that feature a person, group or place.

CHESLA Education Award - Given to the best news story that reports on the importance of higher education.

CT Creative Futures Award - Reporting on the arts in the state and careers in the arts industry

Not Just A Game Award - Given to the best story that reports on gambling issues and concerns

ACES Diversity and Inclusion Award - Focus on people of various backgrounds, cultures, views and experiences