Here’s how you can participate in the Just Drive PSA contest

HARTFORD, Conn — Last month, FOX61 and Impact Teen Driving partnered together for a student news contest that would create the best public service announcement to combat distracting driving among the youth.
Students across Connecticut will be eligible to win up to $10,000 for their school. The contest is sponsored by NJM Insurance Group.
Here are the guidelines to participate:
- Must be in English
- Must be 30 seconds or less
- Must include appropriate cast and crew credits plus any PSA backstory in the description.
- All stats used must be provided by Impact Teen Driving (ITD)
- Must not include footage depicting distracted, dangerous, or reckless driving of any kind or any driving in violation of state codes and laws.
- The videos must be uploaded to YouTube and must be “publicly accessible”
- Must include the Just Drive End plate (below)
- Must include the NJM logo (below)
For complete contest details and requirements, visit justdrivepsa.com.


For more questions, email justdrive@impactteendrivers.org.
According to Impact Teen Drivers, about 4,000 teens die annually in car crashes – which is about 11 teens a day. Of those fatalities, 75% do not involve drugs or alcohol and 50% are passengers being driven by another teen driver.
About 400,000 teens are seriously injured annually in car crashes.
