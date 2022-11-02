Here’s how you can participate in the Just Drive PSA contest

Students will be eligible to win $10,000 for their school. The contest is sponsored by NJM Insurance Group.

HARTFORD, Conn — Last month, FOX61 and Impact Teen Driving partnered together for a student news contest that would create the best public service announcement to combat distracting driving among the youth.

Students across Connecticut will be eligible to win up to $10,000 for their school. The contest is sponsored by NJM Insurance Group.

Here are the guidelines to participate:

Must be in English

Must be 30 seconds or less

Must include appropriate cast and crew credits plus any PSA backstory in the description.

All stats used must be provided by Impact Teen Driving (ITD)

Must not include footage depicting distracted, dangerous, or reckless driving of any kind or any driving in violation of state codes and laws.

The videos must be uploaded to YouTube and must be “publicly accessible”

Must include the Just Drive End plate (below)

Must include the NJM logo (below)

For complete contest details and requirements, visit justdrivepsa.com.

End Plate

Logo

For more questions, email justdrive@impactteendrivers.org.

According to Impact Teen Drivers, about 4,000 teens die annually in car crashes – which is about 11 teens a day. Of those fatalities, 75% do not involve drugs or alcohol and 50% are passengers being driven by another teen driver.

About 400,000 teens are seriously injured annually in car crashes.

