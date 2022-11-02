x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Student News

Here’s how you can participate in the Just Drive PSA contest

Students will be eligible to win $10,000 for their school. The contest is sponsored by NJM Insurance Group.
Credit: ITD

HARTFORD, Conn — Last month, FOX61 and Impact Teen Driving partnered together for a student news contest that would create the best public service announcement to combat distracting driving among the youth.

Students across Connecticut will be eligible to win up to $10,000 for their school. The contest is sponsored by NJM Insurance Group.

Here are the guidelines to participate:

  • Must be in English
  • Must be 30 seconds or less
  • Must include appropriate cast and crew credits plus any PSA backstory in the description.
  • All stats used must be provided by Impact Teen Driving (ITD)
  • Must not include footage depicting distracted, dangerous, or reckless driving of any kind or any driving in violation of state codes and laws.
  • The videos must be uploaded to YouTube and must be “publicly accessible”
  • Must include the Just Drive End plate (below)
  • Must include the NJM logo (below)

For complete contest details and requirements, visit justdrivepsa.com.

End Plate

Credit: ITD

Logo

Credit: NJM Insurance Group

For more questions, email justdrive@impactteendrivers.org.

According to Impact Teen Drivers, about 4,000 teens die annually in car crashes – which is about 11 teens a day. Of those fatalities, 75% do not involve drugs or alcohol and 50% are passengers being driven by another teen driver.

About 400,000 teens are seriously injured annually in car crashes.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

FOX61 Student News Teacher's Workshop underway

Before You Leave, Check This Out