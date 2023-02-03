Keeping Native American culture alive | FOX61 Student News

NFA selected history classes to attend the showcase to learn about the strong Native history and presence there is in Southeastern Connecticut.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWICH, Conn — Story by Aislinn Richmond and Jason Beauchamp Norwich Free Academy

A showcase representing local Native American tribes recently took place at Norwich Free Academy. Representatives demonstrated traditional dances, clothing and drumming.

NFA selected history classes to attend the showcase to learn about the strong Native history and presence there is in Southeastern Connecticut.

Dancers showed off their clothing decorated with customary feathers, and beading. Erin-Lamb Meeches of the Schaghticoke tribe was the emcee for the event and highlighted the importance of representing their culture.

“It's a great opportunity to share the native culture. I mean we are in the traditional homelands of the Mashantucket, Pequot, and Mohegan tribes, this is their ancestral homeland. It is important to acknowledge that and to acknowledge the diversity of the indigenous people that are living here, that are students here, or have graduated from this school.”

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.