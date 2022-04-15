MACC's mission is to help people in need in Manchester

Through the pandemic, MACC stayed open to help members of the community

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Story by Summer Garrepy and Olivia Ramsdell

People in need are constantly supported by volunteers at MACC, the Manchester Area Council of Churches.

Through the pandemic, MACC stayed open to help members of the community and work to encourage better lifestyles through the different services and distribution of materials.

This story highlights the perspectives of the valuable volunteers at MACC and gives the details on what service means to them. Volunteers tend to phone calls, stock shelves, and communicate with people in need.

Volunteers also encourage the people of Manchester who are looking to help the community to participate in the satisfaction of being a volunteer for MACC.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

