Madison Robotics Club competes with an eye to the future

Students are learning important STEM skills such as coding and engineering every Wednesday and Thursday through the guise of a challenge

MADISON, Connecticut — Story by Ethan Prats

At Daniel Hand High School, the school’s robotics club is the springboard for the next generation of innovators.

“The goal of robotics is to grow as a person and grow your skills and I think my team has done that," said team captain, Kevin Ramirez-Hernandez.

Students are learning important STEM skills such as coding and engineering every Wednesday and Thursday through the guise of a challenge which is set by VEX robotics every single year in the form of a game.

This year’s game is called Tipping Point, Four robots start in opposing corners, with the field split down the middle two robots work together against the others to put the most goals on their team’s side, to put rings on the goals and to balance the goal on their side’s ramp.

The challenge gives students the opportunity to put their creativity to the test and open doors to future opportunities through the competitions.

“I’ve known a few of my students that have gone on to become engineers, aeronautical engineers, and they’re people that own their own businesses, said Bryan Amenta, head of Robotics Club at DHHS.

And it’s not just teachers who have high hopes for the future.

“UConn, I know, has a new major in robotic engineering, which in itself has definitely opened my mind up to a lot of opportunities that life has to offer in terms of robotics as a whole. And I think that in the future I want a job oriented to that engineering kind of idea, same with college as well," said team member.

With screws and wires students are making connections that will last a lifetime.

