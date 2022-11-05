'Go Baby Go' helps kids be themselves

The program helps many around the country build up skills to let them move independently

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Story by Madelyn Spina, Manchester High School

Letting students come together to create something beautiful is every program's dream.

Originating in Delaware, Go Baby Go is an organization dedicated to giving children a chance to be themselves. With the goal of remaking cars fit for kids with disabilities, this program helps many around the country build up skills to let them move independently.

Local Manchester High School and CCSU students take Fisher Price cars, modifying them for each kid's specific needs.

This opportunity gives students a chance to do what they love, engineering cars into something even better.

