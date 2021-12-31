FOX61 Student News: New laws designed to bring awareness to problem gambling

Gambling can be entertaining, but realizing when it becomes an addiction is necessary.

WILTON, Conn. — Story by Andrew Acosta-Rua, Charlie Johnson

With the new law passed in the state of Connecticut making it easier for people to gamble, added to the already prevalent issue of gambling abuse, gambling is more than just a game.

Scott Nelson, Program Director of Outpatient Services in Waterbury, CT shares the true effects of gambling abuse, and how it is more common than you think. Gambling can be entertaining, but realizing when it becomes an addiction is necessary.

Ensuring that resources are provided for those who need support and educate our teens about the risk factors. So, if you need help, please seek it! Gambling can be fun, but be safe!

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

