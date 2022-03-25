Powering up the electric school bus

The first big electric school bus in the state was shipped to North Haven this past September, and can fit up to 71 passengers.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn — Story by Braydon Corarito, Ricky Alexander, Manny Cosme

This past October, in North Haven Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) revealed a great future for school buses. From Blue Bird Corporation, the Electric school bus was born. The Blue Bird Vision isn’t just any regular school bus, but an electric bus charged by NUVVE charging stations.

According to Tom Danehy, the director of ACES, the bus will help reduce air pollution. And you see these extreme crazy storms with the heat index going up by a degree or 1.4 degrees and just crazy stuff is happening with the weather.

This innovation is the first big electric school bus in the state. It was shipped to North Haven this past September, and can fit up to 71 passengers.

Rosemarie Arma, director of ACES transportation, thinks this is a great future for the kids. “The electric school bus is the first step in the transition to electric vehicles and safer for the environment and our students and communities."

To fix seating and safety concerns Blue Bird made a safety protocol where the bus will not start until the driver is strapped in and the door is closed. The trip can then begin.

‘’One of the things with school buses that we get particularly concerned about is because you have the exhaust on the back of the bus, frequently you'll have like an emergency door on the back and those emissions can get inside the cabin, and so children can be breathing those emissions while they’re on the school bus.

