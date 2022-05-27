Programs in place to assist with gambling problems

For example, the CT Lottery discourages giving of scratch off tickets to children.

CROMWELL, Conn. —

Story by Andrew Loura

March was the official problem gambling month for Connecticut Lottery.

Christopher Davis, the Government Relations and Responsible Gaming Manager for CT Lottery, says that CT Lottery has many programs to help people facing problem gambling throughout the year to work with players to make sure they gamble within their limits in a responsible manner.

While CT Lottery does not recommend it, families across Connecticut continue to give out scratch-off tickets as gifts to children under the age of eighteen.

Michelle DeCarlo, a life-long Rocky Hill resident, often gives lottery tickets as a stocking stuffer to children and adults for fun and something to do during the holidays.

Jacob Perez, a high school Junior, receives scratch-off tickets on Christmas Eve. He enjoys the thrill of winning and the down side of losing, but just sees lottery tickets as a holiday activity.

Christopher Davis does not recommend giving lottery tickets to children under the age of eighteen, for any reason. He mentions that CT Lottery has a campaign each year during the holiday season; encouraging parents to give their children toys, not tickets.

Connecticut lottery said they do not market, nor do they create games that have any type of appeal to individuals under the age of 18 and that is something they take very seriously.

Many people see the Lottery as a fun activity that can get you some extra cash, but it can lead to problem gambling and major consequences.

