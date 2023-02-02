Robotic dog is a glimpse of the future | FOX61 Student News

The robotics classes got to see first hand what the future of robotics has to offer as well as an insight on robotic occupations after high school.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Story by Zoe Miller and Calvin Sandberg

Recently, Roger Coutu, A robotics technician from Boston Dynamics visited the Killingly High School robotics class to show off SPOT, the robot dog, and its various capabilities.

The robotics classes got to see first hand what the future of robotics has to offer as well as an insight on robotic occupations after high school.

The students who attended this job shadow got to see SPOT in action and even pilot the robotic companion. Spot was first revealed to the public on June 23, 2016, being the accumulation of roughly 20 years of robotic evolution within the company, very quickly becoming one of the many outstanding inventions to arise out of Boston Dynamics.

While this was an experience of a lifetime, Boston Dynamics are sure to keep creating and inventing new, groundbreaking innovations in the robotics field.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

