Shelton school gets chance to experience classic cars

SHELTON, Connecticut — Story by Amaya Gutierrez, Joey Cummings, Alyssa Yegidis

Kids love cars, and at the Shelton Intermediate School in Shelton, they get to look at some cool cars as part of their school learning experience.

Welcome to the SIS Car Club, where 7th and 8th graders meet every week to learn and talk about the history of cars. Corvettes, Mustangs, trucks, racecars, and luxury cars are just a few of the cool rides that the club takes a look at during the school year.

The club was recently treated to a look at a supercharged 1934 Auburn Boat Tail Speedster that was brought to the school by Alex Dragone. The Club enjoys looking at different cars every week, and 8th grader Nicolo Lalaj loved the Speedster.

The club also studies how cars are built, holds a round table discussion on recent car events, and even sketches cars of their own design, but their favorite activity is taking a look at a cool car.

The club recently also viewed a 1957 BMW Isetta, which was a big hit with everyone. The Club is run by technology teacher Dennis David, who has a background with automobiles and enjoys teaching kids about the wonders of transportation history. The SIS Car Club allows these students to learn about the history of the automobile, all while getting to see some great cars.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

