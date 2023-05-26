Shepaug Agriscience welcomes baby cow, lamb | FOX61 Student News

The students learn so much from the experience.

WASHINGTON, Connecticut — Story by Mia Melatti, Madison Molinaro / Shepaug Valley School

Shepaug Valley School, in Washington, CT, has an extensive agriscience program featuring many live animals.

Shepaug student Mia Melatti and Madison Molinaro have a report about the program. They spoke to an agriscience teacher and some students about the exciting birth of both a baby cow and a baby lamb!

Student Summer Ribisl tells us how great it is to have an adult cow as well as a baby calf on school property, because the students learn so much from the experience. They can witness how the mother cow takes care of her baby and how she interacts with it.

Agriscience teacher Meg Berry beams with excitement when telling us that the school has does, cows, goats, and other animals that will eventually be bred. And it’s a great hands-on experience for the students.

Ms. Berry grew up on a farm and gets very excited when baby animals are on the way!

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:45 a.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

