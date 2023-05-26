Student musicians step up | FOX61 Student News

Over 500 students, staff, and administrators filled the high school gym.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Story By Macie Brazal, Grace Montovani, Maya Dobson / East Hampton High School

At East Hampton High school we had our 3rd annual Step-Up Concert.

From classic melodies like Make New Friends and Home on the Range to movie medleys from The Lorax and Ghostbusters, the performances offered a chance for all the musicians from grades 3-12 to show off their musical capabilities.

Over 500 students, staff, and administrators filled the high school gym. The music teachers from all four of East Hampton’s public schools worked together to figure out how to make this experience memorable for the students.

They encourage other schools to try implementing a similar program, citing the positive energy, community spirit, and students’ excitement for their musical future as motivating factors.

