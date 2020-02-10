FOX61 launches 5th year of 'FOX61 Student News'

The station has partnered with high schools and middle schools in Connecticut to empower multi-media journalism in grades 6-12 across the state.

HARTFORD, Conn — FOX61 Friday announced the launch of its 2020-2021 FOX61 Student News initiative, marking the fifth year the station has partnered with high schools and middle schools in Connecticut to empower multi-media journalism in grades 6-12 across the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may be changing the way the Student News program works, but it will not derail our mission,” said Jon Hitchcock, President and General Manager of FOX61/CW20. “As they have since the program’s inception, students will be given the opportunity to create original local content under the guidance of their teachers and our professional journalists at FOX61. Students will at all times follow their school’s protocols regarding remote and hybrid learning, wearing masks and keeping socially distant.”

Students participating in the program will produce every aspect of their reporting on local stories, events and issues and will learn videography, lighting, audio, writing, editing and how to conduct interviews via Zoom and other video conferencing products. Each submitted story should be no longer than 90 seconds, be of general interest to their community, include the basics of who, what, where, when and why, and include both sides of any particular issue.

FOX61 journalists will provide guidance, webinars and how-to videos to assist teachers and students. Selected stories will be chosen to air on FOX61 News, and stories will be posted on fox61.com and on the station’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

More than 130 middle and high schools participated in last year’s FOX61 Student News program, with cash prizes being awarded in Hard News, Feature, Community Events, Education, Local Business and other categories.

Presenting Sponsor Big Y and Supporting Sponsor The Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority (CHESLA) both provide financial and promotional support to FOX61 Student News.