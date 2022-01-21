FOX61 Student News: Suffield Land Conservancy makes strides to preserve space in town

The preserve sits in a prime location, directly across the street from Suffield High School.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Story by Matt Sinofsky and Jack Pixton

The Suffield Land Conservancy, a group dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of Suffield’s diverse environmental features, has begun work on the John and Madeline McClean Outdoor Education Preserve.

The preserve sits in a prime location, directly across the street from Suffield High School. Its purpose is to expand access to the unique ecosystems in Suffield, for both students and the community.

This matches the Conservancy’s purpose, to help grow and strengthen the importance of the environment and its elements in town. While coming to fruition now, the Conservancy has been working on the preserve for three years, and has persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve its goal.

Now, it hopes to complete fundraising and establish the preserve as a landmark in the Suffield community. Members of the Suffield Land Conservancy who are putting this project together, as well as teachers who are excited for the possibilities the preserve brings.

While still in its infancy, the land has been prepared for the infrastructure to be put in place, and travelling into the depths of the woods yields some amazing views. The community is ready for this new addition to their town’s appeal.

More information can be found at www.suffieldlandconservancy.org/educationpreserve.

