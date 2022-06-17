Small hands, big future: Suffield students explore agri-science

Suffield students get the chance to show off what they learned.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Story by Irene Drezek

At Suffield High School, the 2022 annual Ag Expo took place on April 6 and 7.

Local agri-science students had the opportunity to present what they learned from the program to younger generations, in hope of spreading awareness of the opportunities that those living in Suffield, as well as its surrounding towns, like East Granby, Granby, Windsor Locks, and Enfield have available to them.

Though the event is catered towards young children, people of many ages are welcome to attend and enjoy the displays, shows, and activities. From nature walks to a tractor demonstration, there’s something to be enjoyed by everyone.

Students might be patting themselves on the backs for a successful 2022 Ag Expo, but the wheels are already in motion for next year.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

