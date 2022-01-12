Wilton Pumpkin Patch helps support town | FOX61 Student News

Each year, the proceeds from the pumpkin patch grow larger with the support of the community.

Story by Adam Raniolo

The Wilton Kiwanis club is a group of volunteers that runs various community events that help support local businesses and charities.

This fall, the Kiwanis club hosted a pumpkin patch at the Wilton Historical Society.

In the past, the Kiwanis club has supported many local businesses and charities including the Norwalk River Valley Trail and the Wilton YMCA. Each year, the proceeds from the pumpkin patch grow larger with the support of the community.

Both the Kiwanis club and the historical society benefit from this event. The historical society greatly benefits from hosting the pumpkin patch because it attracts more people to see and learn about Wilton’s past.

Overall, this dual event is a fun community celebration of fall and brings people together to support local businesses and charities. More information on the Kiwanis club can be found at https://wiltonkiwanis.org/

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

