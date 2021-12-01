Over 100 members of CT's National Guard to be deployed to Washington, DC

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont said Tuesday afternoon, that more than 100 members of the National Guard will be sent to Washington DC on Inauguration Day. The group will include members of the CT National Guard's Military Police, as well as two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are duel-trained to patrol and detect explosives.
“The State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure the peaceful transition of power and protect our democracy,” Governor Lamont said. “May God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and the United States of America.”
Connecticut's Air Guard has placed C-130H aircraft and crews on alert status. Lamont added the deployment of National Guardsmen will not impact Connecticut's efforts to battle COVID-19.
Other precautions are being made around Connecticut's Capitol building as well.