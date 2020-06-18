Over 1,000 Waterbury residents without power due to gas leak

The leak happened Thursday afternoon at 60 North Main Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A gas leak in downtown Waterbury has leftover 1,000 people without power Thursday afternoon. Eversource reports 1,083 people without power.

Mayor Neil O'Leary tweeted saying the leak happened at 60 North Main Street. The fire department is on the scene, working to fixing the leak.

As a precaution, the electrical power in the area was shut off in the area.

The Mayor also said Waterbury City Hall's phone service was impacted due to the shut down of power.